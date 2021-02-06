CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CMLFU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLFU)’s Biggest Investors

CM Life Sciences, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.75%, with the float percentage being 91.75%. Sachem Head Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.47 Million shares (or 9.9% of all shares), a total value of $36.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.2 Million shares, is of Magnetar Financial LLC’s that is approximately 9.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Weiss Strategic Interval Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1,032,137 shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 912.61 Thousand, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $9.55 Million.