During the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares were 763,594, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.5% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the CD share is $24.3, that puts it down -24.11% from that peak though still a striking +32.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.12. The company’s market capitalization is $7.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 976.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -26.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Biggest Investors

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.78%, with the float percentage being 44.78%. Citigroup Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.28 Million shares (or 68.2% of all shares), a total value of $442.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.2 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 17.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $116.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3,693,029 shares. This amounts to just over 9.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.22 Million, or about 5.56% of the stock, which is worth about $53.24 Million.