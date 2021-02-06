During the last session, China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s traded shares were 410,093, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.13% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the CAAS share is $13.69, that puts it down -97.83% from that peak though still a striking +79.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $213.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 223.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 Million shares over the past three months.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. CAAS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS): Trading Information

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) registered a 6.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $7.25- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.67%, and it has moved by 6.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.9%. The short interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) is 199.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 74.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies a decline of -42.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, CAAS is trading at a discount of -42.2% off the target high and -42.2% off the low.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.91 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.52 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $115.94 Million and $73.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by 0% and then jump by 53% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.8%. While earnings are projected to return 321.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Biggest Investors

China Automotive Systems, Inc. insiders own 62.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.11%, with the float percentage being 8.28%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 507.69 Thousand shares (or 1.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 141.2 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $417.95 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund owns about 95,650 shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $283.12 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 88.02 Thousand, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $549.26 Thousand.