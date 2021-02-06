During the last session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares were 410,352, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.89% or $0.88. The 52-week high for the CERE share is $18.83, that puts it down -37.95% from that peak though still a striking +34.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 294.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 393.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. CERE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE): Trading Information

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) registered a 6.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $13.94 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.06%, and it has moved by -12.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.67%. The short interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) is 2.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.33, which implies an increase of 63.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $24 respectively. As a result, CERE is trading at a discount of 75.82% off the target high and 53.85% off the low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Biggest Investors

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. insiders own 21.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.6%, with the float percentage being 68.69%. LGT Capital Partners Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 144.25 Thousand shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $2.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.89 Thousand shares, is of CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System)’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 850,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 555.3 Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $9.21 Million.