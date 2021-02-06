During the last session, Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s traded shares were 306,596, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CRS share is $44.84, that puts it down -36.33% from that peak though still a striking +58.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.6. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 587.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 511.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. CRS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS): Trading Information

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.04% in intraday trading to $33.92 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.28%, and it has moved by 5.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.95%. The short interest in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is 1.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies a decline of -8.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, CRS is trading at a discount of -8.79% off the target high and -8.79% off the low.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Carpenter Technology Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) shares have gone up +41.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -202.26% against 25.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -169.5% this quarter and then fall -32.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -33% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $367.64 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $392.57 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $585.4 Million and $437.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -37.2% and then fell by -10.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -54%. While earnings are projected to return -99.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.87% per annum.

CRS Dividend Yield

Carpenter Technology Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carpenter Technology Corporation is 0.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.08%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s Biggest Investors

Carpenter Technology Corporation insiders own 1.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.52%, with the float percentage being 89.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.11 Million shares (or 14.81% of all shares), a total value of $129.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,082,892 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 Million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $51.64 Million.