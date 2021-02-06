During the last session, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)’s traded shares were 645,143, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the WMC share is $11.33, that puts it down -264.31% from that peak though still a striking +55.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $189.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.3. WMC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC): Trading Information

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $3.12- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.42%, and it has moved by 1.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.6%. The short interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is 4.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies a decline of -35.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, WMC is trading at a discount of -35.69% off the target high and -35.69% off the low.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) shares have gone up +34.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.68% against -20.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -73.3% this quarter and then fall -72.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -23.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.99 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.74 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $18.93 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -36.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -12.5%. While earnings are projected to return 126.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

WMC Dividend Yield

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 17.26%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)’s Biggest Investors

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation insiders own 0.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.2%, with the float percentage being 33.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.69 Million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $11.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.92 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) shares are iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF owns about 1,529,232 shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 Million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $4.6 Million.