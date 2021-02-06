During the last session, USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s traded shares were 451,785, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.7% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the USAT share is $11.84, that puts it down -20.33% from that peak though still a striking +61.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.8. The company’s market capitalization is $642.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 168.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 259.02 Million shares over the past three months.

USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. USAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT): Trading Information

USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) registered a -1.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.43% in intraday trading to $10.63 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.81%, and it has moved by -5.11% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -6.11%. The short interest in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) is 590.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.75, which implies an increase of 19.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $15 respectively. As a result, USAT is trading at a discount of 52.44% off the target high and 1.63% off the low.

USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that USA Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) shares have gone up +36.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.82% against -16.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 90.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -53.1%. While earnings are projected to return -28.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s Biggest Investors

USA Technologies, Inc. insiders own 8.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.54%, with the float percentage being 39.92%. Hudson Executive Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.02 Million shares (or 16.9% of all shares), a total value of $96.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.14 Million shares, is of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,344,300 shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 Million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $11.25 Million.