During the last session, Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s traded shares were 418,029, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the SGRY share is $42.87, that puts it down -16.12% from that peak though still a striking +89.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 433.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. SGRY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY): Trading Information

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.88% in intraday trading to $42.87 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.97%, and it has moved by 29.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.27%. The short interest in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is 1.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.7, which implies a decline of -0.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.5 and $44 respectively. As a result, SGRY is trading at a discount of 19.18% off the target high and -22.81% off the low.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Surgery Partners, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) shares have gone up +82.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.71% against 8.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 20.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $545.88 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $496.35 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $517.2 Million and $441Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.5% and then jump by 12.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.8%. While earnings are projected to return 53.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Biggest Investors

Surgery Partners, Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.71%, with the float percentage being 102.13%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 26.46 Million shares (or 52.43% of all shares), a total value of $579.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 Million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $80.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and ClearBridge Select Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2,277,966 shares. This amounts to just over 4.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 999.19 Thousand, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $21.8 Million.