During the last session, Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s traded shares were 491,173, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.6% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the SOHU share is $25.71, that puts it down -37.34% from that peak though still a striking +71.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.41. The company’s market capitalization is $735.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 481.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 412.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SOHU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU): Trading Information

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) registered a -2.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.64% in intraday trading to $20.49 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.29%, and it has moved by 13.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.44%. The short interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is 1.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.88, which implies an increase of 27.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $26 respectively. As a result, SOHU is trading at a discount of 38.89% off the target high and 17.52% off the low.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sohu.com Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares have jump down -26.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -107.14% against 24.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 202.1% this quarter and then jump 123% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.5%. While earnings are projected to return 0.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Biggest Investors

Sohu.com Limited insiders own 27.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.96%, with the float percentage being 66.6%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.69 Million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $73.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $57.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 2,219,642 shares. This amounts to just over 5.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 491.28 Thousand, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $9.76 Million.