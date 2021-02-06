During the last session, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s traded shares were 409,710, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.6% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the SAGE share is $98.39, that puts it down -22.79% from that peak though still a striking +68.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.01. The company’s market capitalization is $4.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 575.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 695.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. SAGE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE): Trading Information

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) registered a 1.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.41% in intraday trading to $83.83 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.64%, and it has moved by -5.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.37%. The short interest in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is 5.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.38, which implies an increase of 22.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70 and $189 respectively. As a result, SAGE is trading at a discount of 135.87% off the target high and -12.64% off the low.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares have gone up +60.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.17% against 15.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.2% this quarter and then jump 130.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 741.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.34 Million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.63 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.96 Million and $2.29 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2723.5% and then jump by 3733.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -51.6%. While earnings are projected to return -65.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 43.8% per annum.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Biggest Investors

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 1.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.8%, with the float percentage being 95.32%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 14.98% of all shares), a total value of $476.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.52 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $276.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2,447,083 shares. This amounts to just over 4.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 Million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $89.91 Million.