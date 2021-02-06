During the last session, Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s traded shares were 480,168, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.72% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the FLY share is $19.05, that puts it down -80.06% from that peak though still a striking +67.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $322.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 288.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FLY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY): Trading Information

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) registered a 2.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.49% in intraday trading to $10.85 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.9%, and it has moved by 11.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.41%. The short interest in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) is 331.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.25, which implies an increase of 25.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $17 respectively. As a result, FLY is trading at a discount of 60.68% off the target high and -14.93% off the low.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fly Leasing Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) shares have gone up +50.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.52% against -1.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -106.2% this quarter and then fall -113.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -43.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.31 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.82 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $154.25 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -58.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.2%. While earnings are projected to return 147.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.79% per annum.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s Biggest Investors

Fly Leasing Limited insiders own 18.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.63%, with the float percentage being 68.14%. Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.77 Million shares (or 8.96% of all shares), a total value of $20.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.57 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 193,808 shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 129.55 Thousand, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 Million.