During the last session, Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)’s traded shares were 325,072, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.28% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the DSSI share is $15.5, that puts it down -99.23% from that peak though still a striking +31.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.31. The company’s market capitalization is $314.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 314.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. DSSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI): Trading Information

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) registered a 6.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $7.80- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.75%, and it has moved by 16.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.82%. The short interest in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) is 700.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.67, which implies an increase of 62.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $17 respectively. As a result, DSSI is trading at a discount of 118.51% off the target high and 15.68% off the low.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Diamond S Shipping Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) shares have jump down -4.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 263.89% against 9.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -217.3% this quarter and then fall -125% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.74 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100.64 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $186.31 Million and $209.72 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -58.3% and then fell by -52% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 86.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)’s Biggest Investors

Diamond S Shipping Inc. insiders own 8.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.92%, with the float percentage being 80.96%. Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.28 Million shares (or 8.1% of all shares), a total value of $22.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.43 Million shares, is of First Reserve GP XII Ltd’s that is approximately 6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 635,897 shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 322.8 Thousand, or about 0.8% of the stock, which is worth about $2.22 Million.