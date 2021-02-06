During the last session, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s traded shares were 324,830, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BBW share is $8.4, that puts it down -60.31% from that peak though still a striking +80.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $83.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 387.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BBW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW): Trading Information

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.66% in intraday trading to $6.14- this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.6%, and it has moved by 15.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.72%. The short interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) is 588.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.5, which implies an increase of 43.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.5 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, BBW is trading at a discount of 43.13% off the target high and 43.13% off the low.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) shares have gone up +119.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6850% against 3.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -61.9% this quarter and then jump 94% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -25.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.49 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.43 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $104.58 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -13.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -59.3%. While earnings are projected to return 101.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Biggest Investors

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. insiders own 16.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.44%, with the float percentage being 74.85%. Solas Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 9.4% of all shares), a total value of $3.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 Million shares, is of Cannell Capital LLC’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 380,602 shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $951.51 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 219.1 Thousand, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $935.56 Thousand.