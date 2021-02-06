During the last session, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s traded shares were 716,214, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.5% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the BOOT share is $62.5, that puts it down -3.1% from that peak though still a striking +86.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 984.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 617.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BOOT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT): Trading Information

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) registered a 2.5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $61.27 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.9%, and it has moved by 38.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.81%. The short interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is 2.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.67, which implies an increase of 5.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54 and $72 respectively. As a result, BOOT is trading at a discount of 18.77% off the target high and -10.92% off the low.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares have gone up +170.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.92% against -6.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.6% this quarter and then jump 1850% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.95 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $199.54 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $188.63 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25%. While earnings are projected to return 21.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.2% per annum.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Biggest Investors

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 127.6%, with the float percentage being 128.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 265 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 14.42% of all shares), a total value of $117.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.53 Million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $99.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,853,355 shares. This amounts to just over 6.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 Million, or about 4.93% of the stock, which is worth about $40.26 Million.