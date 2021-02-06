During the last session, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)’s traded shares were 559,570, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SOAC share is $12.38, that puts it down -7.84% from that peak though still a striking +15.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.7. The company’s market capitalization is $430.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 899.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 741.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SOAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC): Trading Information

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.97% in intraday trading to $12.34 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.84%, and it has moved by 6.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.69%. The short interest in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) is 67.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)’s Biggest Investors

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.67%, with the float percentage being 53.67%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.58 Million shares (or 5.27% of all shares), a total value of $16.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 Million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd owns about 388,071 shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 101.15 Thousand, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 Million.