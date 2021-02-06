During the last session, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s traded shares were 315,169, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.43% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the SSSS share is $15.88, that puts it down -7.59% from that peak though still a striking +75.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.6. The company’s market capitalization is $293.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 506.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 420.44 Million shares over the past three months.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. SSSS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS): Trading Information

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) registered a 3.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.87% in intraday trading to $15.35 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.61%, and it has moved by 10.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.76%. The short interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) is 1.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.17, which implies an increase of 9.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $17.5 respectively. As a result, SSSS is trading at a discount of 18.56% off the target high and 1.63% off the low.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SuRo Capital Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares have gone up +6.37% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1866.7% this quarter and then jump 68% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -43.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $290Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $400Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -30%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.6%. While earnings are projected to return -9.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SSSS Dividend Yield

SuRo Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 12, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SuRo Capital Corp. is 1, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Biggest Investors

SuRo Capital Corp. insiders own 17.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.29%, with the float percentage being 24.58%. Bulldog Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 469.21 Thousand shares (or 2.36% of all shares), a total value of $5.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 402.41 Thousand shares, is of Parametric Portfolio Associates’s that is approximately 2.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares are Special Opportunities Fd and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Special Opportunities Fd owns about 429,034 shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 86.9 Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $942Thousand.