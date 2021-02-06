During the last session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares were 729,838, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.42% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the SY share is $16.95, that puts it down -23.72% from that peak though still a striking +41.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 675.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 832.46 Million shares over the past three months.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY): Trading Information

So-Young International Inc. (SY) registered a 4.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $13.71 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.4%, and it has moved by 24.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.31%. The short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 1.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.54 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.45 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.71 Million and $26.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.2% and then jump by 162.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 413.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Biggest Investors

So-Young International Inc. insiders own 38.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30%, with the float percentage being 49.17%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.2 Million shares (or 93.84% of all shares), a total value of $135.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.33 Million shares, is of First Manhattan Company’s that is approximately 33.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $54.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 516,989 shares. This amounts to just over 3.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 512.62 Thousand, or about 3.94% of the stock, which is worth about $5.98 Million.