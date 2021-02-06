During the last session, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s traded shares were 305,028, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.61% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PME share is $2.5, that puts it down -54.32% from that peak though still a striking +64.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $128.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 229.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 137.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME): Trading Information

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) registered a -0.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $1.71 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.72%, and it has moved by -15.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.9%. The short interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is 18.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 825.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, PME is trading at a discount of 825.93% off the target high and 825.93% off the low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -41.9%. While earnings are projected to return -57.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Biggest Investors

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. insiders own 57.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.07%, with the float percentage being 0.15%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 41.11 Thousand shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $64.54 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.78 Thousand shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.93 Thousand.