During the last session, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s traded shares were 765,819, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BLCT share is $35.89, that puts it down -181.93% from that peak though still a striking +36.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.04. The company’s market capitalization is $453.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 241.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 301.28 Million shares over the past three months.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. BLCT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT): Trading Information

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.36% in intraday trading to $13.31 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.63%, and it has moved by 22.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.04%. The short interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) is 108.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -78.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Biggest Investors

BlueCity Holdings Limited insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.93%, with the float percentage being 2.97%. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 720.6 Thousand shares (or 13.6% of all shares), a total value of $7.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 627.56 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 11.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.45 Million.