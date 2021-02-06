BioNTech SE (BNTX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BNTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BioNTech SE has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares have gone up +52.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -103.16% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.2% this quarter and then jump 782.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 342.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240.34 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $848.47 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.14 Million and $33.02 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 671.8% and then jump by 2469.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -300.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Biggest Investors

BioNTech SE insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.51%, with the float percentage being 10.64%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.5 Million shares (or 34.11% of all shares), a total value of $311.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.13 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 31.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $285.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio owns about 2,028,836 shares. This amounts to just over 15.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 Million, or about 13.02% of the stock, which is worth about $146.68 Million.