During the last session, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s traded shares were 334,341, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.13% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the BZH share is $20.5, that puts it down -6.38% from that peak though still a striking +77.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.39. The company’s market capitalization is $602.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 495.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 449.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BZH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH): Trading Information

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) registered a 5.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $19.38 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.94%, and it has moved by 30.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.19%. The short interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is 1.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.5, which implies an increase of 6.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $24 respectively. As a result, BZH is trading at a discount of 24.55% off the target high and -11.78% off the low.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) shares have gone up +73.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.4% against 10.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60% this quarter and then jump 9.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $559.7 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $552.3 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $489.41 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30.4%. While earnings are projected to return 168.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 4% per annum.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s Biggest Investors

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. insiders own 4.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.38%, with the float percentage being 81.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.55 Million shares (or 8.16% of all shares), a total value of $33.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 Million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $30.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1,659,813 shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 792.01 Thousand, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $10.45 Million.