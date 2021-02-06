During the last session, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s traded shares were 341,986, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $185, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$1.8. The 52-week high for the BAND share is $198.6, that puts it down -7.35% from that peak though still a striking +72.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.89. The company’s market capitalization is $4.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 646.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 496.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. BAND has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND): Trading Information

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.36% in intraday trading to $189.4 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.85%, and it has moved by 17.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.39%. The short interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is 4.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $199.22, which implies an increase of 7.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $145 and $225 respectively. As a result, BAND is trading at a discount of 21.62% off the target high and -21.62% off the low.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bandwidth Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares have gone up +21.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 295.65% against -34.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.72 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.63 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62Million and $63.29 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56% and then jump by 63.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -87.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Biggest Investors

Bandwidth Inc. insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.65%, with the float percentage being 107.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.06 Million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $359.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.64 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $286.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares are Smallcap World Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1,119,400 shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $172.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 848.01 Thousand, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $148.04 Million.