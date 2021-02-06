During the last session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares were 538,924, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.1% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the BW share is $7.64, that puts it down -15.93% from that peak though still a striking +88.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $358.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 473.95 Million shares over the past three months.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW): Trading Information

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) registered a 5.1% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $6.62- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.74%, and it has moved by 98.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.75%. The short interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) is 309.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.73, which implies a decline of -88.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.73 and $0.73 respectively. As a result, BW is trading at a discount of -88.92% off the target high and -88.92% off the low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.5%. While earnings are projected to return 92.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.5% per annum.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Biggest Investors

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. insiders own 1.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.74%, with the float percentage being 65.01%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.19 Million shares (or 27.29% of all shares), a total value of $32.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 Million shares, is of SCW Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 918,791 shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 482.4 Thousand, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.12 Million.