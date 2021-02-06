During the last session, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s traded shares were 473,240, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the AAWW share is $69.08, that puts it down -28.57% from that peak though still a striking +72.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 515.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 482.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AAWW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.51.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW): Trading Information

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.95% in intraday trading to $54.80 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.69%, and it has moved by -0.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.49%. The short interest in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is 3.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.71, which implies an increase of 46.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65 and $87 respectively. As a result, AAWW is trading at a discount of 61.92% off the target high and 20.98% off the low.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) shares have jump down -4.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 129.39% against 8.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -7.6% this quarter and then fall -4.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $878.42 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $708.97 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $747.05 Million and $643.5 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.6% and then jump by 10.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.1%. While earnings are projected to return -218.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s Biggest Investors

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.14%, with the float percentage being 101.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.74 Million shares (or 13.59% of all shares), a total value of $227.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.72 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $165.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,678,331 shares. This amounts to just over 6.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 732.91 Thousand, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $44.63 Million.