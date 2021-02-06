During the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares were 509,883, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.14% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the ASLN share is $3.44, that puts it down -14.67% from that peak though still a striking +72.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $113.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 443.74 Million shares over the past three months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ASLN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN): Trading Information

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) registered a 7.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.79% in intraday trading to $3.44- this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.14%, and it has moved by 50.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.93%. The short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is 3.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 83.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $6 respectively. As a result, ASLN is trading at a discount of 100% off the target high and 66.67% off the low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.8%. While earnings are projected to return -5.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Biggest Investors

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.72%, with the float percentage being 10.72%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 18.97% of all shares), a total value of $2.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 Million shares, is of Sio Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 18.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.62 Million.