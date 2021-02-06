During the last session, Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s traded shares were 685,987, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the AROC share is $10.36, that puts it down -8.37% from that peak though still a striking +78.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 756.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. AROC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC): Trading Information

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.24% in intraday trading to $9.68- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.78%, and it has moved by 3.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.39%. The short interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is 4.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.1, which implies a decline of -4.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $10 respectively. As a result, AROC is trading at a discount of 4.6% off the target high and -16.32% off the low.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Archrock, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archrock, Inc. (AROC) shares have gone up +32.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -169.84% against 10.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -61.9% this quarter and then jump 104.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -9.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $197.93 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.74 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $245.99 Million and $239.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -19.5% and then fell by -17.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.8%. While earnings are projected to return 278.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -12.91% per annum.

AROC Dividend Yield

Archrock, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Archrock, Inc. is 0.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6%.

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s Biggest Investors

Archrock, Inc. insiders own 16.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.17%, with the float percentage being 89.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.69 Million shares (or 14.18% of all shares), a total value of $116.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.92 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archrock, Inc. (AROC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8,247,701 shares. This amounts to just over 5.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.08 Million, or about 4.63% of the stock, which is worth about $54.99 Million.