During the last session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s traded shares were 581,851, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.34% or -$1.16. The 52-week high for the AOSL share is $40.02, that puts it down -19.18% from that peak though still a striking +82.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.82. The company’s market capitalization is $855.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 283.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 290.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. AOSL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL): Trading Information

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) registered a -3.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.13% in intraday trading to $40.04 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.84%, and it has moved by 27.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.05%. The short interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) is 474.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.67, which implies an increase of 0.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $44 respectively. As a result, AOSL is trading at a discount of 31.03% off the target high and -34.48% off the low.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) shares have gone up +198.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.27% against 3.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 134.8% this quarter and then jump 227.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2%. While earnings are projected to return -452.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 17% per annum.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Biggest Investors

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited insiders own 20.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.34%, with the float percentage being 75.94%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.99 Million shares (or 7.81% of all shares), a total value of $25.53 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 984,404 shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 742.3 Thousand, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $18.44 Million.