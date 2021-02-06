During the last session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s traded shares were 384,809, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.64% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ARLP share is $8.95, that puts it down -42.06% from that peak though still a striking +58.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $801.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 928.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 677.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. ARLP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP): Trading Information

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) registered a 0.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $6.41- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.25%, and it has moved by 32.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.63%. The short interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is 542.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies a decline of -0.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $7 respectively. As a result, ARLP is trading at a discount of 11.11% off the target high and -12.7% off the low.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) shares have gone up +93.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.98% against -14.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 122.8% this quarter and then jump 154.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $358.3 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $351Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $350.76 Million and $219.05 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.1% and then jump by 60.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -8.2%. While earnings are projected to return 11.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.83% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Biggest Investors

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. insiders own 31.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.34%, with the float percentage being 18.08%. Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.49 Million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $24.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.09 Million shares, is of Magnolia Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) shares are Neuberger & Berman MLP & Energy Income Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Neuberger & Berman MLP & Energy Income Fund owns about 700,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 386.94 Thousand, or about 0.3% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 Million.