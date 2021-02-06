During the last session, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s traded shares were 451,372, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.65% or $2.35. The 52-week high for the AGIO share is $56.75, that puts it down -7.4% from that peak though still a striking +47.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.77. The company’s market capitalization is $3.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 662.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 833.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. AGIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO): Trading Information

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) registered a 4.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $53.39 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.5%, and it has moved by 19.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.95%. The short interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is 5.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.1, which implies an increase of 25.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $80 respectively. As a result, AGIO is trading at a discount of 51.4% off the target high and 4.09% off the low.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) shares have gone up +21.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.76% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.9% this quarter and then fall -118.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.17 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.38 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.44 Million and $87.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.3% and then fell by -47.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34%. While earnings are projected to return -13.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Biggest Investors

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 11.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.34%, with the float percentage being 104.14%. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.91 Million shares (or 11.41% of all shares), a total value of $276.86 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.51 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $192.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 6,435,516 shares. This amounts to just over 9.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $257.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 Million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $80.43 Million.