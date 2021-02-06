During the last session, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s traded shares were 304,187, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.22% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the SHC share is $29, that puts it down -5.07% from that peak though still a striking +12.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.05. The company’s market capitalization is $7.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 667.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SHC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.31, which implies an increase of 17.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $35 respectively. As a result, SHC is trading at a discount of 26.81% off the target high and 12.32% off the low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -255.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.12% per annum.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Biggest Investors

Sotera Health Company insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.16%, with the float percentage being 76.59%. Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 715.4 Thousand shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $19.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 180Thousand shares, is of LGT Capital Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sotera Health Company (SHC) shares are Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund owns about 731,654 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 580.9 Thousand, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $15.72 Million.