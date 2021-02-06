During the last session, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s traded shares were 431,886, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.58% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the HCC share is $24.17, that puts it down -10.42% from that peak though still a striking +56.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.46. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 629.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 625.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. HCC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC): Trading Information

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) registered a 1.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.85% in intraday trading to $23.50 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.91%, and it has moved by -3.86% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 2.67%. The short interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is 4.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.63, which implies an increase of 3.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $27 respectively. As a result, HCC is trading at a discount of 23.34% off the target high and -8.63% off the low.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) shares have gone up +46.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -105.8% against -14.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -243.5% this quarter and then fall -38.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -40.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $187.03 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $232.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.9 Million and $226.72 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.7% and then jump by 2.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -55.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

HCC Dividend Yield

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 24, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.9 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Biggest Investors

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.58%, with the float percentage being 103.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.99 Million shares (or 13.66% of all shares), a total value of $119.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.09 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $86.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,279,839 shares. This amounts to just over 6.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 Million, or about 4.06% of the stock, which is worth about $44.34 Million.