During the last session, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s traded shares were 642,942, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.9% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the BLCM share is $11.89, that puts it down -164.81% from that peak though still a striking +41.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.62. The company’s market capitalization is $27.39 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 722.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BLCM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.18.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM): Trading Information

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) registered a 5.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.39% in intraday trading to $4.60- this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.44%, and it has moved by 20.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.2%. The short interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is 161.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 0.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, BLCM is trading at a discount of 0.22% off the target high and 0.22% off the low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $5.13 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -95.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.2%. While earnings are projected to return 1.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Biggest Investors

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.9%, with the float percentage being 23.98%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 249.12 Thousand shares (or 4.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 174Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 110,761 shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $727.7 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60.27 Thousand, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $395.95 Thousand.