During the last session, Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s traded shares were 763,682, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.28% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the FIII share is $15.3, that puts it down -20.85% from that peak though still a striking +23.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.67. The company’s market capitalization is $405.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Biggest Investors

Forum Merger III Corporation insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.48%, with the float percentage being 21.48%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.22 Million shares (or 4.74% of all shares), a total value of $12.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 Million shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd owns about 77,588 shares. This amounts to just over 0.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $932.61 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56.1 Thousand, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $674.32 Thousand.