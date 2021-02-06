During the last session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s traded shares were 298,362, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the WPG share is $29.52, that puts it down -168.61% from that peak though still a striking +59.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.41. The company’s market capitalization is $228.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 640Million shares, and the average trade volume was 804.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. WPG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.07.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG): Trading Information

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.68% in intraday trading to $14.40 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.06%, and it has moved by 62.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.82%. The short interest in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is 2.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 22.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $18 respectively. As a result, WPG is trading at a discount of 63.79% off the target high and -18.11% off the low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.53 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.19 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $170.02 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -23.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.5%. While earnings are projected to return -112.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Biggest Investors

Washington Prime Group Inc. insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.23%, with the float percentage being 55.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.21 Million shares (or 1.18% of all shares), a total value of $12.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 920,256 shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 564.97 Thousand, or about 0.3% of the stock, which is worth about $5.19 Million.