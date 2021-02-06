During the last session, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s traded shares were 402,060, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.73% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the QK share is $12.6, that puts it down -279.52% from that peak though still a striking +31.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $181.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 558.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 129.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. QK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK): Trading Information

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) registered a 5.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.77% in intraday trading to $3.45- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.61%, and it has moved by 25.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.42%. The short interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) is 14.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -108.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Biggest Investors

Q&K International Group Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.27%, with the float percentage being 11.27%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4Million shares (or 76.92% of all shares), a total value of $25.72 Million in shares.