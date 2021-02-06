During the last session, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s traded shares were 336,274, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the CPS share is $43.01, that puts it down -22.08% from that peak though still a striking +81.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.64. The company’s market capitalization is $595.27 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 130.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 207.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS): Trading Information

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.13% in intraday trading to $36.37 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.47%, and it has moved by -0.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.62%. The short interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is 536.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies a decline of -14.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, CPS is trading at a discount of -14.85% off the target high and -14.85% off the low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) shares have gone up +182.07% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.9% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -24.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $671Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $657Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $726.19 Million and $654.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.6% and then jump by 0.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.4%. While earnings are projected to return -30.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.5% per annum.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Biggest Investors

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.2%, with the float percentage being 100.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.69 Million shares (or 15.89% of all shares), a total value of $35.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 Million shares, is of Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’s that is approximately 10.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,091,406 shares. This amounts to just over 6.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 853.31 Thousand, or about 5.05% of the stock, which is worth about $29.58 Million.