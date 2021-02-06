During the last session, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s traded shares were 632,574, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.36% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the APTX share is $6.47, that puts it down -65.9% from that peak though still a striking +58.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.6. The company’s market capitalization is $246.7 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 751.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 762.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. APTX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX): Trading Information

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) registered a 2.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $3.91- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.07%, and it has moved by 12.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.72%. The short interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is 1.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.56, which implies an increase of 170.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $12 respectively. As a result, APTX is trading at a discount of 207.69% off the target high and 105.13% off the low.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aptinyx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares have jump down -2.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.26% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.5% this quarter and then jump 23.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -52.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $918Million and $818Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -86.9% and then fell by -84.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -7.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Biggest Investors

Aptinyx Inc. insiders own 3.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.07%, with the float percentage being 56.98%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.56 Million shares (or 8.79% of all shares), a total value of $18.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.31 Million shares, is of Adams Street Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 8.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 781,655 shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 740.83 Thousand, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $2.56 Million.