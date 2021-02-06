During the last session, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s traded shares were 305,370, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the XLRN share is $136.25, that puts it down -6.43% from that peak though still a striking +48.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.44. The company’s market capitalization is $7.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 411.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 327.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. XLRN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN): Trading Information

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.78% in intraday trading to $131.6 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.81%, and it has moved by 4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.06%. The short interest in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) is 2.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $137.31, which implies an increase of 7.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100 and $168 respectively. As a result, XLRN is trading at a discount of 31.23% off the target high and -21.89% off the low.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Acceleron Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) shares have gone up +20.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.08% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -34.1% this quarter and then jump 34.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.31 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.78 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.34 Million and $4.34 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.4% and then jump by 608.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7.9%. While earnings are projected to return 8.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s Biggest Investors

Acceleron Pharma Inc. insiders own 12.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.06%, with the float percentage being 102.56%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.84 Million shares (or 9.69% of all shares), a total value of $657.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.2 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $584.64 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,435,614 shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 Million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $182.01 Million.