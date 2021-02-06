During the last session, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s traded shares were 675,823, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the AER share is $64.86, that puts it down -48.25% from that peak though still a striking +76.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.42. The company’s market capitalization is $5.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 Million shares over the past three months.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. AER has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.92.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER): Trading Information

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $43.99 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.41%, and it has moved by -1.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.01%. The short interest in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is 2.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54, which implies an increase of 23.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47 and $58 respectively. As a result, AER is trading at a discount of 32.57% off the target high and 7.43% off the low.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AerCap Holdings N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares have gone up +45.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -120.76% against -13.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -60.7% this quarter and then fall -43.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 Billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.26 Billion and $1.24 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -19% and then fell by -17.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.2%. While earnings are projected to return 23.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.5% per annum.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s Biggest Investors

AerCap Holdings N.V. insiders own 3.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.07%, with the float percentage being 102.42%. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.95 Million shares (or 8.32% of all shares), a total value of $275.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.15 Million shares, is of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $205.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares are Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 5,341,900 shares. This amounts to just over 4.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.7 Million, or about 3.57% of the stock, which is worth about $116.58 Million.