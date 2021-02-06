During the last session, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s traded shares were 689,679, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.86% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the ADVM share is $26.98, that puts it down -92.58% from that peak though still a striking +47.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 751.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 Million shares over the past three months.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. ADVM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM): Trading Information

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) registered a 2.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $14.03 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.63%, and it has moved by 20.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.24%. The short interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 10.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 9.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.88, which implies an increase of 84.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $36 respectively. As a result, ADVM is trading at a discount of 156.96% off the target high and -7.21% off the low.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) shares have jump down -21.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.7% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -10.3% this quarter and then fall -3.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -76% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.4%. While earnings are projected to return 15% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Biggest Investors

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.25%, with the float percentage being 96.97%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.41 Million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $96.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8Million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $82.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2,529,837 shares. This amounts to just over 2.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 Million, or about 2.5% of the stock, which is worth about $25.09 Million.