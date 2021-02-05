During the last session, Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s traded shares were 334,863,168, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.58% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the ZOM share is $1.5, that puts it down 0% from that peak though still a striking +95.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.063. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 120.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 149.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ZOM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.2, which implies a decline of -20% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.2 and $1.2 respectively. As a result, ZOM is trading at a discount of -20% off the target high and -20% off the low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.5%. While earnings are projected to return -4.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s Biggest Investors

Zomedica Corp. insiders own 4.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.33%, with the float percentage being 6.62%. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.25 Million shares (or 11.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.78 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10,359,255 shares. This amounts to just over 9.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 Million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $338.85 Thousand.