During the recent session, YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s traded shares were 1,810,052, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.22. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.06% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the YRCW share is $6.56, that puts it down -29.13% from that peak though still a striking +74.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $266.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 Million shares over the past three months.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. YRCW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW): Trading Information

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) registered a -18.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.9% in intraday trading to $6.20- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.12%, and it has moved by 10.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.9%. The short interest in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is 1.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 18.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, YRCW is trading at a discount of 18.11% off the target high and 18.11% off the low.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that YRC Worldwide Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) shares have gone up +93.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -103.91% against 25.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -241.7% this quarter and then jump 111% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.15 Billion and $1.01 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.3% and then jump by 19.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.8%. While earnings are projected to return -624.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s Biggest Investors

YRC Worldwide Inc. insiders own 5.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.52%, with the float percentage being 36.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.11 Million shares (or 3.95% of all shares), a total value of $8.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.21 Million shares, is of Front Street Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.75 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,502,416 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 Million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $6.7 Million.