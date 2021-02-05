During the last session, Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s traded shares were 1,612,336, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.99% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the WRAP share is $14.4, that puts it down -101.12% from that peak though still a striking +54.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $266.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 775.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 724.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. WRAP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP): Trading Information

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) registered a 16.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $7.27- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.24%, and it has moved by 49.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.24%. The short interest in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) is 3.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 36.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.5 and $10 respectively. As a result, WRAP is trading at a discount of 39.66% off the target high and 32.68% off the low.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Wrap Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) shares have jump down -30.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.24% against 8.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -11.1% this quarter and then fall -25% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 462.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.59 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $251Million and $689Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 453.8% and then jump by 130.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -105.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Biggest Investors

Wrap Technologies, Inc. insiders own 44.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.68%, with the float percentage being 37.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 3.88% of all shares), a total value of $7.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 949.34 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 636,088 shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 335.31 Thousand, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $2.27 Million.