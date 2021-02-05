During the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares were 9,374,938, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.14% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the RWLK share is $3.38, that puts it down -1.2% from that peak though still a striking +87.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $82.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 Million shares over the past three months.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RWLK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK): Trading Information

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) registered a 34.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $3.38- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.63%, and it has moved by 145.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.03%. The short interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is 1.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies a decline of -25.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, RWLK is trading at a discount of -25.15% off the target high and -25.15% off the low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares have gone up +158.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.26% against 15.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.4% this quarter and then jump 67.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.18 Million and $760Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27% and then jump by 228.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.2%. While earnings are projected to return 81.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Biggest Investors

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders own 3.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.22%, with the float percentage being 10.64%. Advisor Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 324.06 Thousand shares (or 1.31% of all shares), a total value of $349.98 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.06 Thousand shares, is of Gabelli Funds, LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.23 Thousand.