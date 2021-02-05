During the last session, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s traded shares were 1,068,694, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OBLN share is $10.77, that puts it down -146.45% from that peak though still a striking +85.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $33.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. OBLN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.75, which implies a decline of -82.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.75 and $0.75 respectively. As a result, OBLN is trading at a discount of -82.84% off the target high and -82.84% off the low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.1%. While earnings are projected to return 74.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 700.01 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $637.29 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 43,043 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.19 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33Thousand, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $30.04 Thousand.