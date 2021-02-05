During the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares were 118,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CTRM share is $2.6, that puts it down -288.06% from that peak though still a striking +83.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.112. The company’s market capitalization is $342.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 350.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 119.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CTRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM): Trading Information

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.97% in intraday trading to $0.74 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.43%, and it has moved by 261.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 264.11%. The short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 25.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Biggest Investors

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.9%, with the float percentage being 14.03%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.67 Million shares (or 1.27% of all shares), a total value of $257.46 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 265.41 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.9 Thousand.