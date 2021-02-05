During the last session, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s traded shares were 1,074,088, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.15% or $1.25. The 52-week high for the APWC share is $8.8, that puts it down -22.91% from that peak though still a striking +87.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $98.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 562.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. APWC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC): Trading Information

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) registered a 21.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.98% in intraday trading to $7.38- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 58.41%, and it has moved by 218.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 222.52%. The short interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) is 36.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 26.7 day(s) to cover.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29%. While earnings are projected to return -155.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Biggest Investors

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited insiders own 75.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.3%, with the float percentage being 25.71%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 38.31 Thousand shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $47.12 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.68 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $46.35 Thousand.