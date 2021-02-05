During the last session, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s traded shares were 32,848,784, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.61% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the VISL share is $8.94, that puts it down -237.36% from that peak though still a striking +75.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $55.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. VISL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60, which implies an increase of 2164.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60 and $60 respectively. As a result, VISL is trading at a discount of 2164.15% off the target high and 2164.15% off the low.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.73 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.42 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.2% and then fell by -33.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 77.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Biggest Investors

Vislink Technologies, Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.32%, with the float percentage being 6.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 259.75 Thousand shares (or 1.24% of all shares), a total value of $353.26 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100.32 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $136.44 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 136,121 shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.04 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 93.03 Thousand, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $126.51 Thousand.