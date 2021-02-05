During the last session, Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s traded shares were 73,080,466, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -35.98% or -$1.27. The 52-week high for the TYME share is $4.99, that puts it down -120.8% from that peak though still a striking +62.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $294.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. TYME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME): Trading Information

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) registered a -35.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 54.71% in intraday trading to $4.99- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.56%, and it has moved by 68.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.25%. The short interest in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is 2.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 287.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $9.5 respectively. As a result, TYME is trading at a discount of 320.35% off the target high and 253.98% off the low.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 40.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Biggest Investors

Tyme Technologies, Inc. insiders own 49.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.09%, with the float percentage being 25.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.2 Million shares (or 4.06% of all shares), a total value of $4.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,667,844 shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 Million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $1.38 Million.