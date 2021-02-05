During the recent session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares were 1,491,661, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $156.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.68% or -$40.87. The 52-week high for the TWST share is $214.07, that puts it down -36.54% from that peak though still a striking +88.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.52. The company’s market capitalization is $7.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 788.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 736.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. TWST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST): Trading Information

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) registered a -20.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.2% in intraday trading to $202.1 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.4%, and it has moved by 13.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.33%. The short interest in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is 2.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $153.75, which implies a decline of -1.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100 and $200 respectively. As a result, TWST is trading at a discount of 27.57% off the target high and -36.22% off the low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Twist Bioscience Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares have gone up +197.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.9% this quarter and then fall -10.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 8.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Biggest Investors

Twist Bioscience Corporation insiders own 7.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.84%, with the float percentage being 95.55%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.16 Million shares (or 6.5% of all shares), a total value of $240.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.13 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $237.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3,059,536 shares. This amounts to just over 6.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $432.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 Million, or about 5.15% of the stock, which is worth about $353.8 Million.